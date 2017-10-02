2 men recovering after Kansas shooting that killed 3 others

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One man remains in a hospital and another has been treated and released after a shooting in downtown Lawrence, Kansas, that killed three other people.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported Monday that the college town's interim police chief says a 19-year-old Topeka man is still hospitalized, but in stable condition.

A 28-year-old Topeka man was treated and released after the shooting that happened early Sunday in a popular restaurant and bar area downtown.

The shooting killed 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson and 24-year-old Tre'Mel Dupree Dean, both of Topeka. The other victim who died was 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown of Shawnee.

Lawrence police Sgt. Amy Rhoads told the Journal-World that police believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation and wasn't random.

___