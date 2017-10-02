2 Texas inmates set to die this month lose at Supreme Court

HOUSTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused appeals from two convicted killers facing execution in Texas this month.

The high court, without comment, declined to review appeals from death row inmates Robert Pruett and Anthony Shore.

The 38-year-old Pruett is set to die Oct. 12 for the fatal 1999 stabbing of a corrections officer at a South Texas prison where he was already serving a 99-year sentence for his involvement in another killing. The 55-year-old Shore is set for lethal injection Oct. 18 for the 1992 slaying of a 21-year-old woman in Houston. He has confessed to that killing and three others.

The justices on Monday also refused the appeals of three other Texas death row inmates: Kwame Rockwell of Fort Worth; Jaime Cole, from Ecuador and convicted in Houston; and Garcia White of Houston.

