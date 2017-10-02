News / World

Actress Quvenzhane Wallis taking new on a new role of author

FILE - In this June 26, 2016 file photo, QuvenzhanÃ© Wallis arrives at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Wallis is releasing two children's books: "Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg! ," which chronicles the lives of two best friends at a performing arts school, and "A Night Out with Mama," a picture book inspired by her experience at the Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this June 26, 2016 file photo, QuvenzhanÃ© Wallis arrives at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Wallis is releasing two children's books: "Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg! ," which chronicles the lives of two best friends at a performing arts school, and "A Night Out with Mama," a picture book inspired by her experience at the Oscars. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS — The young woman whose stunning portrayal of Hushpuppy in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" earned her an Oscar nomination at age 9, has a new career path. Fourteen-year-old Quvenzhane (kwuh-VEHN'-zhah-nay) Wallis is adding author to her resume.

This week, Wallis is releasing two children's books: "Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg," which chronicles the lives of two best friends at a performing arts school, and "A Night Out with Mama," a picture book inspired by her experience at the Oscars.

Wallis says writing is a natural extension of her love for reading and she urges teenager to read more: "I don't think we read as much as we should."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular