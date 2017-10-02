Actress Quvenzhane Wallis taking new on a new role of author

NEW ORLEANS — The young woman whose stunning portrayal of Hushpuppy in "Beasts of the Southern Wild" earned her an Oscar nomination at age 9, has a new career path. Fourteen-year-old Quvenzhane (kwuh-VEHN'-zhah-nay) Wallis is adding author to her resume.

This week, Wallis is releasing two children's books: "Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg," which chronicles the lives of two best friends at a performing arts school, and "A Night Out with Mama," a picture book inspired by her experience at the Oscars.