AP-NORC poll: Americans want local leaders to fight warming
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Americans want their local officials to take on the challenge of battling global warming now that President Donald Trump is withdrawing the nation an international climate change agreement.
That's according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago. The poll finds 57
And more Americans oppose than
Martha Oberman, an online businesswoman from Texas who sells collectibles, called Trump's decision to get out of the Paris agreement "horrible, short-sighted."
"If we're not going to get (action) from the top, you have to start at the bottom at the local level and work its way to the top," Oberman said.
Local governments can get things done, said Antonio Torres, a former chef in central Florida. He'd like to see local governments bring more solar energy use online.
That rings true with Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, who co-chairs two committees of mayors who are fighting climate change. One of her groups has 115 cities committed to the goal of having their cities operating entirely on renewable energy by the year 2035. Salt Lake City is hoping to beat that goal by a few years.
"We're leading the conversation because we have to now," Biskupski said. "Here we are with the president coming out against supporting the Paris agreement. Now we really ramped things up with the mayors across the country."
Overall, 72
Eighty
Torres said in Florida he feels the heat of climate change and recently his house was banged up by Hurricane Irma.
"We definitely have climate change," Oberman said from Texas. "We've seen Houston. We've seen Puerto Rico. To say there is no climate change is crazy."
But not Ruth Acquaviva of Delaware, who retired from working in accounting.
"What are you going to do about it? It's a natural phenomenon," she said. "It's Mother Nature changing some things. It's not a big deal."
Around 90
Acquaviva said there's no need "to spend money on climate change."
However, most Americans said they'd be willing to spend a little extra on their electricity bill to fight climate change, with the key words being "a little." Just over half — 51
Just under half of Americans — 48
In general, Americans were twice as likely to oppose as to
The AP-NORC poll of 1,038 adults was conducted Aug. 17-21 using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
The survey was paid for by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.
Respondents were first selected randomly using address-based sampling methods, and later interviewed online or by phone.
___
Online:
AP-NORC Center: http://www.apnorc.org/