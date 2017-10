Court sends Russian opposition leader to jail for 20 days

MOSCOW — A Moscow court has sent Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to jail for 20 days for calling for an unsanctioned protest.

Police detained Navalny on Friday, preventing him from travelling to a rally in a major Russian city that had received official permission. Charges brought against the top Kremlin foe relate to an upcoming rally in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, which has not been sanctioned.

The Russian law on public gatherings that was hastily adopted following massive anti-government rallies in 2011-2012 carries 30 days in jail for repeated violations