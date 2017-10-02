Court won't upend New York Democrat's corruption conviction

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has left in place the conviction and prison sentence of a former Democratic state senator from New York who wanted to run for mayor of New York City as a Republican.

The justices did not comment Monday in rejecting an appeal from former Sen. Malcolm Smith.

Prosecutors said Smith authorized about $200,000 in bribes to secure Republican leaders' backing to avoid a crowded Democratic field and run on the GOP line in the 2013 mayoral race.