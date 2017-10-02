DEA agent charged with stealing money from suspects

NEW ORLEANS — A veteran agent from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in New Orleans has been indicted on charges he engaged in a scheme to steal money and property seized in drug investigations and perjured himself in court.

The federal indictment unsealed Monday also accuses the agent, Chad Allen Scott, of accepting an illegal "gratuity" worth at least $10,000 for recommending that prosecutors seek a reduced sentence for a criminal defendant.

The Advocate reports Scott was arrested late Sunday and expected to make his initial court appearance Monday.

Rodney Gemar, a Hammond police officer who had been assigned to Scott's DEA task force, also is charged with conspiracy in the indictment.