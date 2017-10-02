First passenger jet configured for cargo unveiled in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The first-ever passenger plane to be converted for cargo use was unveiled Monday in Alaska.

The fleet of three 737-700s will be used mostly in the nation's largest state that has few roads. The planes will deliver items such as seafood and groceries — and even live animals — to rural Alaska communities.

Alaska Airlines' cargo director Jason Berry says it cost about $15 million to convert the airlines' former passenger planes.

The cargo jets also spell an end for Alaska Airlines' unique combi planes, 737-400s configured specifically for Alaska. The jets carry 72 passengers in the back of the plane, while cargo is loaded into the middle, between the cockpit and passenger cabin.