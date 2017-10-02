Houston man accused of decapitating mother, stabbing father
HOUSTON — Investigators say a 27-year-old Houston man is accused of decapitating his mother and wounding his father in a stabbing attack.
Harris County court records show Kyriakos Savvas Georghiou is being held without bond Monday on charges of murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the Friday night attack.
Houston police say the suspect came out of the home carrying two knives and surrendered to officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance call.
The Houston Chronicle reports that investigators found the woman inside, with her head separated from her body. Paramedics tended to a man with multiple stab wounds.
Police haven't released the victims' names.
Online court records don't list an attorney to speak on behalf of Georghiou.
