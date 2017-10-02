India says Pakistan firing kills boy, injures 5 in Kashmir

NEW DELHI — Officials say a 10-year-old boy has been killed and five civilians injured in cross-border fighting between Indian and Pakistani troops in the disputed Kashmir region.

Police say the boy was killed Monday in a firing by Pakistani soldiers in Poonch sector of the Indian side of divided Kashmir.

Indian military spokesman Col. Nitin Joshi says Pakistani soldiers targeted several posts with automatic gunfire and mortar shells.

Joshi said Indian army is "retaliating strongly and effectively."

There was no immediate reaction from Pakistan.

On Saturday, Pakistan said two civilians and a soldier were killed while three others wounded in Indian firing on Pakistani position on Friday.