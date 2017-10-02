News / World

Inmate faces manslaughter charge in Arkansas prison death

This undated photo provided by in Arkansas Department of Correction shows inmate James Buyard. An Arkansas prosecutor says Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, that Buyard would be charged later in the day with manslaughter in the death of inmate John Demoret at the Tucker Unit prison, during an incident that wasn't reported to state police for nearly a week. Demoret's death was among several violent incidents at Arkansas prisons since July, including two last week. (Arkansas Department of Correction via AP, File)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas prosecutor has charged one inmate with manslaughter in the death of another prisoner stemming from an assault that wasn't reported to state police for nearly a week.

John Demoret died almost two weeks after a July 28 fight at the Tucker Unit 30 miles (50 kilometres ) southeast of Little Rock. The fight was one of several in Arkansas prisons since July, including two last week.

An affidavit filed Monday says 24-year-old James Buyard broke up a fight involving Demoret, then later punched Demoret, believing he was going to be attacked. Buyard told investigators he was defending himself.

Buyard is serving five years on theft and drug charges. Prosecutor Kyle Hunter says Buyard doesn't have a lawyer.

Demoret was 25 and was serving 10 years in prison for manslaughter.

