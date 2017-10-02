Inmate faces manslaughter charge in Arkansas prison death
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas prosecutor has charged one inmate with manslaughter in the death of another prisoner stemming from an assault that wasn't reported to state police for nearly a week.
John Demoret died almost two weeks after a July 28 fight at the Tucker Unit 30 miles (50
An affidavit filed Monday says 24-year-old James Buyard broke up a fight involving Demoret, then later punched Demoret, believing he was going to be attacked. Buyard told investigators he was defending himself.
Buyard is serving five years on theft and drug charges. Prosecutor Kyle Hunter says Buyard doesn't have a lawyer.
Demoret was 25 and was serving 10 years in prison for manslaughter.
