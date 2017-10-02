Iran and Iraq hold joint drill near Iraqi Kurdish region

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that Iranian and Iraqi armed forces have held a joint military drill near the internationalborders of Iraq's northernKurdishregion.

The Monday report quotes Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the ground forces of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, as saying "Iran and Iraq have common enemies and they need to ensure the security of their own borders against threats."

Iran has already closed its borders and stopped flights to Iraqi Kurdistan airports following a referendum on support for independence from Iraq on Monday.