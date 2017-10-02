Kenyan police fire tear gas to disperse protesters

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan police lobbed tear gas and fired shots in the air Monday to disperse protesters who are demanding a change of leadership at the country's election commission.

The protests took place in the capital Nairobi and the opposition stronghold of Kisumu, in western Kenya, as well as in the coastal city of Mombasa.

The protests were called by the opposition group National Super Alliance, whose leader Raila Odinga faces President Uhuru Kenyatta on Oct. 26 in a rerun of the presidential vote.

Kenya's top court ordered a repeat election after nullifying the re-election in August of Kenyatta, citing irregularities and illegalities in the vote counting. The court said the election commission had failed to verify the results.

Odinga has said he will not participate in the fresh poll without major reforms to the electoral commission. Kenyatta has said he does not want any changes.

In Kisumu Monday hundreds of protesters chanted "Chiloba must go," referring to the chairman of the election commission. Emerging from Kisumu's Kondele slum, the protesters broke a police barrier and forced their way into the centre of the city, waving placards and twigs and chanting slogans against the election commission. Police responded with tear gas and fired shots in the air.

"Chiloba stole the elections. We cannot let him stay in office," said protester Celestine Owuor in Kisumu.

Chiloba, who is supported by the ruling party, is one of the electoral commission officials the opposition party says must go before the re-run vote is held.

No casualties were reported in the protests Monday.

Kenyatta said Monday the protesters' demands are "unrealistic."