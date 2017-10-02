Leaders of Romania, Croatia want a one-speed Europe
BUCHAREST, Romania — The presidents of Romania and Croatia have called for an end to the differences between older and newer European Union members.
Some newer EU members are frustrated they do not enjoy the same benefits as older EU members. Many East European members do not use the euro.
Klaus Iohannis said he and Croatian President Kolinda Gabar-Kitarovic agreed Monday on "an elimination of differences between different states (which is) very important," Iohannis said.
Grabar-Kitarovic said she opposed "a two-speed Europe," after talks with Iohannis. She said Romania and
She also said Romania and Bulgaria, members since 2007, should no longer be subjected to a process that monitors whether they implement reforms.
