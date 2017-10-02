Legal organization files suit over travel ban documents
A
A
Share via Email
A nonpartisan legal institute has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. State Department demanding information and documents about how the United States determined which countries were included in its latest travel restrictions.
Late last month, the Trump administration announced the most recent restrictions, which impact citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — and some Venezuelan government officials and their families. They are to go into effect Oct. 18.
The suit, filed Monday on behalf of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, seeks to compel the State Department to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request that sought reports submitted to the White House by the Department of Homeland Security detailing the information-sharing practices of foreign countries.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'Questioning whether I am Canadian': Some Edmonton Muslims fear backlash after attack
-
Two Canadians among dozens confirmed killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
-
'It’s super admirable': Public praises Const. Mike Chernyk after release of video of his attack