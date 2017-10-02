Maine monument backer, environmentalist running for Congress

BANGOR, Maine — A Maine environmentalist who played a key role in creating a much-debated national monument says he's running for Congress.

Lucas St. Clair's the sixth Democrat to enter the race against Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who represents Maine's vast and mostly rural 2nd District. The 39-year-old St. Clair brokered creation of Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument by then-President Barack Obama last year.

Maine Public (http://bit.ly/2xUzSiM ) reports St. Clair was planning a formal announcement in Bangor on Monday. He's the son of Burt's Bees co-founder Roxanne Quimby, and took over his mom's effort to turn former timberland into a national park a few years ago.