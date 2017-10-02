Man charged with attempted murder in wounding of Philly boy
PHILADELPHIA — A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in north Philadelphia.
Twenty-two-year-old Abdul Holmes is also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons
Police said the boy was standing outside the family home with his father and 15-year-old brother when gunfire came from about a block away. He ran into his home and officers found him in the living room, "bleeding heavily" from a wound in his left shoulder. He was taken to a hospital, where he was reported in stable condition. A car parked nearby was also struck.
Court documents indicate that Holmes will be represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.
