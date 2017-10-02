Man shot by police during domestic disturbance hospitalized

JONESBORO, Ga. — A man shot by police responding to a report of a domestic disturbance outside Atlanta has been hospitalized.

Clayton County police tell news outlets that a man went to his ex-girlfriend's Jonesboro apartment Sunday night and demanded to be let in, said he had a gun and threatened to commit suicide. Maj. Bryant Danekes says the man pulled a gun when police arrived and wouldn't comply with their request to put it down, leading to the shooting.

The man's name hasn't been released. He was last listed in stable condition, but his exact condition is unknown.