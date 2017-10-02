Markets Right Now: US stocks rise, led by health care
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
4:15 p.m.
U.S. stocks are closing at record highs as health care companies lead the market broadly higher.
Energy companies were the main laggard on Monday as the price of crude oil plunged. Halliburton dropped 1
Nordstrom dropped 6.3
Spain's main stock index fell after reports of widespread violence and unrest as the Catalan region voted on an independence referendum.
The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 153 points, or 0.7
