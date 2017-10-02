Massachusetts man imprisoned for 36 years seeks compensation
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man whose murder conviction was overturned after he spent 36 years in prison is seeking compensation from the state.
In lawsuit filed Monday against the state, Frederick Weichel is asking for the maximum $500,000 state law makes available to people who have been wrongfully convicted.
Weichel was convicted in the 1980 killing of Robert LaMonica. A judge in April overturned the conviction, saying authorities failed to give the
Prosecutors decided not to retry him and dismissed the murder charges.
Convicted gangster James "Whitey" Bulger wrote letters from jail several years ago claiming Weichel didn't kill LaMonica.
Weichel also is asking for the state to help pay for education and provide mental health
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘It’s about the dream’: NDP supporters hail Jagmeet Singh’s leadership win
-
-
Man killed after head-on crash between car, tractor trailer on Nova Scotia highway
-
'It’s super admirable': Public praises Const. Mike Chernyk after release of video of his attack