Menendez defence probes prosecution's timeline
A
A
Share via Email
NEWARK, N.J. —
An FBI agent testified Monday that the donor and his family gave $60,000 to a Democratic campaign fund and Menendez's legal
Menendez is charged with accepting free plane rides and luxury hotel stays from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in exchange for his official influence.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Targeted and they feel it:' Dartmouth teens get stark education on sex trade
-
Man killed after head-on crash between car, tractor trailer on Nova Scotia highway
-
-
'It’s super admirable': Public praises Const. Mike Chernyk after release of video of his attack