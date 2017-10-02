Menendez defence probes prosecution's timeline

NEWARK, N.J. — Defence lawyers in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and a wealthy friend are seeking to call the prosecution's timeline in question.

An FBI agent testified Monday that the donor and his family gave $60,000 to a Democratic campaign fund and Menendez's legal defence fund in 2012. Around the same time, prosecutors contend, Menendez met with a State Department official about a business issue affecting the donor.

Menendez is charged with accepting free plane rides and luxury hotel stays from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in exchange for his official influence.