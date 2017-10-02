Newtown kin express anger, grief after Las Vegas shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Several families who lost loved ones in the 2012 mass shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut took to social media Monday to express everything from empathy to anger following Sunday night's shooting in Las Vegas.

Donna Soto's daughter Vicki, a first-grade teacher, was among 26 people killed at the Newtown school. She tweeted : "When will it end" with the hashtags #sandyhook and #lasvegas.

Cristina Hassinger, whose mother was Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung, reacted to President Donald Trump's comments on the Las Vegas shooting with a broken-heart emoji.

"Trump said 'We cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imagine their loss,'" she tweeted . "Well, I can. And so can far too many other Americans."

Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter Ana Grace was among the Sandy Hook victims, sent a series of tweets about the shooting and the conversations surrounding gun violence, including race and public outrage.

"As a mom who had to bury a child- I could care less about perp colour ," wrote Marquez-Greene. "But how come we never talk about angry White men w/guns? How come we only want to talk when it fits our own narrative? Please. Help mothers keep children safe from gunviolence."

Marquez-Greene also expressed anger and frustration with Congress.

"Every day, I am stunned by the level of trauma (direct or vicarious) congress is willing to make us suffer through," she wrote. "Their lack of courage and/or ability to take meaningful action on issues that most matter: healthcare, violence, climate, etc is outrageous."

