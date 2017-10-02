Officer who tackled James Blake sues for defamation

NEW YORK — The police officer who tackled James Blake in a mistaken arrest has filed a defamation lawsuit against the former pro tennis player and the police department.

Officer James Frascatore (fras-kuh-TOHR'-ee) says city officials threw him under the bus after video surfaced of the 2015 encounter outside a Manhattan hotel. He says Blake painted him as an "out of control and corrupt officer" in his new book, "Ways of Grace."

Police believed Blake was a suspect in a credit card fraud ring. He was tackled by Frascatore and handcuffed but let go after officers realized their mistake.