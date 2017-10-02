Russia's Putin in gas-rich Turkmenistan on rare visit

Putin on Monday arrived in the capital, Ashgabat, for talks expected to focus on the energy ties between the two former Soviet republics.

Putin's visit to Turkmenistan came amid a dispute between Russia's largest mobile provider and local authorities. The mobile company MTS said last week it had to suspend operations in Turkmenistan after a state telecommunications company cut its access to services. MTS said it is continuing talks with authorities in order to extend the permission it needs to use frequencies and other resources to provide services in the ex-Soviet nation.