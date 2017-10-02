Several hurt when NY amusement park's ride comes to a stop
DARIEN, N.Y. — The operators of a western New York amusement park say a ride has passed inspection after several riders were injured over the weekend.
Local media report that the injuries occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday aboard the Silver Bullet ride at Darien Lake in Genesee County, between Buffalo and Rochester.
Witnesses say they heard riders screaming as the ride's gondola-style seats began swinging as the ride came to a stop. Darien Lake officials say the park's paramedics treated several people for minor injuries.
The park's
Park officials say an inspection determined that the ride is "operating safely within standard guidelines." The ride reopened Sunday.