Son: Rabbi and family traumatized by Vermont traffic stop

In this Aug. 8, 2017, still frame from dashboard camera video released by the Vermont State Police, Trooper Justin Thompson, off camera at right, shakes hands with driver Rabbi Berl Fink, of Brooklyn, N.Y., at the conclusion of a traffic stop in Thetford, Vt. An internal investigation of the nighttime traffic stop of the rabbi, who was ordered at gunpoint to lie on the ground and his family handcuffed after he failed to stop, has cleared the trooper of wrongdoing. State police officials said Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, that Thompson clocked the vehicle at 83 miles per hour on Interstate 91, and he tried to stop the vehicle with lights and siren but it failed to stop for 4.5 miles. (Vermont State Police via AP)

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The son of a New York City rabbi says his father and other relatives were traumatized when the rabbi was pulled over on a remote Vermont interstate for suspected speeding, ordered at gunpoint to lie on the ground, then handcuffed along with his wife and another son.

Yehuda Fink said Monday that his parents and teenage brother and sister thought they were targets of a terrorist attack during the Aug. 8 stop.

An investigation reviewed by Vermont's Police Advisory Commission found the trooper acted according to policy and there was no evidence of bias.

Rabbi Berl Fink was cited for attempting to elude police after travelling more than 4 miles before pulling over. He says he was trying to find a safe spot after realizing he was being pulled over.

