Sri Lankan monk remanded for attack on Rohingya Muslims

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A Sri Lankan court has remanded a Buddhist monk who, alongside other hard-line Buddhists, stormed a U.N. safe house for Rohingya Muslims, forcing the refugees to flee for protection.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara says the monk, Akmeenmana Dayaratana, was arrested with another suspect on Monday. They have been remanded until Oct. 09.

Gunasekara says another five suspects in the attack were arrested and remanded on Sunday.

Last week, a group led by Buddhist monks stormed the safe house for 31 Rohingya Muslims who have been there since April. The monks claimed the residents were terrorists and demanded they be returned to Myanmar, prompting police to relocate them.