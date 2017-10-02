Supreme Court declines NJ case on lengthy juvenile sentences
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a ruling by New Jersey's highest court that helped prompt new legislation prohibiting mandatory life without parole for juveniles in the state.
The court declined Monday to take up the case involving Ricky Zuber and James Comer, both of whom were convicted of serious crimes as juveniles and sentenced to lengthy prison terms for multiple
Responding to the decision, state lawmakers passed legislation barring life without parole for juvenile offenders.
New Jersey wanted the Supreme Court to take up the issue of lengthy sentences that are the equivalent of life without parole.
