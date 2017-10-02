Supreme Court won't hear case of Mont. man who shot student
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a 70-year prison sentence for a Montana man convicted of shooting a German exchange student who was trespassing in his garage.
The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear the case of Markus Kaarma.
Kaarma was convicted of the 2014 death of 17-year-old Diren Dede, who had apparently gone into Kaarma's garage in Missoula to steal beer. Kaarma had argued the shooting was in self-
Kaarma told the Supreme Court that he didn't get a fair trial because media coverage of the case prejudiced the outcome.