Supreme Court won't weigh in on Cliven Bundy lawyer issue

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on conservative activist Larry Klayman's efforts to represent state's rights figure Cliven Bundy during a trial over the 2014 standoff near Bundy's Nevada ranch.

The court said Monday that it won't address a dispute in which Klayman claims he was improperly prevented from joining Bundy's defence team. Bundy, two sons and four other defendants are scheduled to go on trial Oct. 10.