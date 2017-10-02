The Latest: Closing arguments at NBA players' trial underway

PHOENIX — The Latest on the assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Closing arguments are underway in the aggravated assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris.

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat 36-year-old Erik Hood two years ago.

Defence attorney James Belanger told the jury the case is inexcusably tainted by Hood's mentor trying to solicit two witnesses to implicate the Morris twins for a cash payment in return.

Belanger called Hood a liar and said he needed to keep one of the Morris twins in the case.

Prosecutor Daniel Fisher said last week Marcus Morris kicked Hood in the head and Markieff Morris acted as an accomplice because "they had an axe to grind" with him.

The Morris brothers face the possibility of prison time and discipline from the NBA if convicted.

10:22 a.m.

Jurors will return to the courtroom Monday to hear remaining closing arguments in the assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris.

The Morris Brothers are accused of helping three other people beat Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015.

Prosecutors urged the jury last week to convict the brothers of aggravated assault charges. But an attorney defending Marcus Morris argued multiple witnesses' testimony showed the brothers couldn't have been involved.

Hood testified his relationship with the twins became strained because of a misinterpreted text message.

Marcus plays for the Boston Celtics and Markieff is with the Washington Wizards.