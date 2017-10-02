The Latest: Trump speaks to Nevada officials about shooting

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the shootings in Las Vegas (all times local):

11:33 a.m.

The White House says that President Donald Trump has spoken to the Nevada governor, the Las Vegas mayor and the Las Vegas sheriff about the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The president called the attack on a Las Vegas concert an "act of pure evil" during remarks Monday. The shooting left more than 50 people dead and hundreds injured.

__

11:13 a.m.

President Donald Trump has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honour the victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas. At least 50 people were killed and hundreds injured in the shooting Sunday night at a country music concert.

Trump issued a proclamation Monday ordering flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Oct. 6.

The proclamation covers flags at the White House and all public buildings, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels throughout the United States and all territories. It also extends to embassies, military facilities and other sites overseas.

In the proclamation, Trump says the nation "is heartbroken."

__

11:07 a.m.

President Donald Trump is delivering a message of unity in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Trump says in a sombre White House address that: "in moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has."

He says that "Our unity cannot be shattered by evil" and "our bonds cannot be broken by violence."

At least 50 people are dead and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival.

Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are praying for those who have been lost and wounded. He says they are praying "for the entire nation to find unity and peace."

__

11:03 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

He spoke Monday morning, hours after the shooting at a country music festival late Sunday killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400. It is the worst mass shooting in American history.

Trump said the nation must stay unified. He said that although "feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that binds us today and always will."

__

10:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas "an act of pure evil."

Trump says the nation is joined together today in sadness, shock and grief.

Trump is addressing the attack on a country music festival Sunday night that left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.

Trump tweeted his "warmest condolences and sympathies" earlier Monday morning.

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have yet to determine a motive.

__

7:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet Monday, Trump offered "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was "briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas."

Sanders said that "we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers."