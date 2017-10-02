The Latest: Trump 'probably' to meet with US VI governor
WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Puerto Rico (all times local):
1:10 p.m.
President Donald Trump says the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands is probably going to meet him in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico Tuesday.
Trump spoke a day ahead of his visit to Puerto Rico, where he says he'll meet with first responders and some of the 3.4 million residents struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria.
The storm walloped Puerto Rico beginning Sept. 20, leaving the island without power and short of food and water. Trump has taken heat from critics who say his response was too slow.
4:10 a.m.
Earlier Sunday, Trump had scoffed at "politically motivated ingrates" who had questioned his administration's commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico after the pulverizing storm, assuring Americans there had been "tremendous progress."
The remarks demonstrated Trump's defiance in the face of charges that he has been distracted and his administration slow to respond to the U.S. territory's struggle to restore power and basic services in the two weeks after the storm. Neither those charges, nor his past criticism of his predecessor for golfing during a crisis, kept him from attending The Presidents Cup.
