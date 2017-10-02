The Latest: Trump 'probably' to meet with US VI governor

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Puerto Rico (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands is probably going to meet him in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico Tuesday.

Trump spoke a day ahead of his visit to Puerto Rico, where he says he'll meet with first responders and some of the 3.4 million residents struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria.

The storm walloped Puerto Rico beginning Sept. 20, leaving the island without power and short of food and water. Trump has taken heat from critics who say his response was too slow.

Trump said Maria's centre passed near or over St. Croix, leaving the island so badly damaged that U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp "is probably going to meet us in Puerto Rico."

__

4:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump has signalled he will not be cowed by critics of his response to Hurricane Maria, attending a high-profile golf tournament and claiming administration relief efforts on Puerto Rico are going well.

Earlier Sunday, Trump had scoffed at "politically motivated ingrates" who had questioned his administration's commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico after the pulverizing storm, assuring Americans there had been "tremendous progress."