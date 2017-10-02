The Latest: Trump welcomes Thai junta leader to White House

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the prime minister of Thailand (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump says it is a great honour to welcome Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to the White House.

Trump says the U.S. has a long and storied history with Thailand as the two meet in the Oval office.

He says the two countries have a very strong relationship, especially when it comes to trade, that is only getting stronger.

Chan-ocha is offering his condolence to the victims of the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas as well as those in Puerto Rica devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The visit is a rare instance of a military ruler being honoured in Washington before even a nominal return to civilian rule and has outraged human rights groups. The prime minister seized power in a military coup three years ago.

__

12:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is welcoming Thailand's junta leader to the White House.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his wife at the White House south portico Monday.

The visit was a rare instance of a military ruler being greeted in Washington before even a nominal return to civilian rule. It comes three years after the prime minister seized power in a military coup, and days after the elected leader whose government he ousted was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison.

Human rights groups are outraged, but it gives a shot in the arm to U.S. relations with its oldest ally in Asia. Thailand has moved more into China's orbit since Washington scaled back ties because of the military takeover.

__

4:43 a.m.

President Donald Trump hosts Thailand's junta leader at the White House on Monday. It's a rare instance of a military ruler being feted in Washington before even a nominal return to civilian rule.

The visit of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (prah-YOOT chahn oh-CHAH) comes three years after he seized power in a military coup, and days after the elected leader whose government he ousted was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison.