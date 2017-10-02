Trooper: Police officer fatally shot in Louisiana
A
A
Share via Email
LAFAYETTE, La. — Authorities say a Louisiana police officer has been fatally shot after he responded to a call at a convenience store.
News outlets report a Lafayette police officer was fatally shot at a Big Boy convenience store Sunday night.
Master Trooper Brooks David with the Louisiana State Police says authorities received a call about a battery and shots fired around 10 p.m. When the officer arrived, the suspect allegedly opened fire, which led to a shootout. The officer was pronounced dead at the scene.
David says two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.
Authorities say the suspect fled on foot, but was captured a short time later.
Investigators did not immediately give the identity of the officer or the suspect.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Vancouver woman singing O Canada at Seahawks game to kneel after U.S. anthem
-
'Questioning whether I am Canadian': Some Edmonton Muslims fear backlash after attack
-
'It’s super admirable': Public praises Const. Mike Chernyk after release of video of his attack
-
‘It’s about the dream’: NDP supporters hail Jagmeet Singh’s leadership win