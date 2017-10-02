Trump to point out efforts to undo Obama regulations

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has set out to upend some of President Barack Obama's regulations, which he says circumvented Congress and cost the economy billions of dollars.

Without any major legislative accomplishments to point to, Trump on Monday is giving a speech highlighting his own directives to agencies.

There's plenty for him to talk about, including dozens of executive orders and other moves he's undertaken to scale back on a range of issues, from immigration policy to campus sexual assault.

Executive orders are less enduring than legislation because a president can overturn a predecessor's policy. Obama reversed some of President George W. Bush's executive orders, and Trump's will be reviewed by his successor.