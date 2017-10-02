US-led coalition: Service member killed in explosion in Iraq

BAGHDAD — The U.S.-led coalition says a service member was killed and another was wounded when an explosion from a bobby-trapped explosive hit their vehicle in Iraq.

Monday's statement from the coalition says further details would be released once next of kin are notified. The explosion happened on Sunday.

So far, seven American servicemen have been killed in Iraq in the fight against the Islamic State group, including two in the battle to retake the northern city of Mosul.

Additionally, a French paratrooper was killed in the fight against IS last month, though officials did not specify if the individual died in Iraq or Syria.