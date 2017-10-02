US stocks climb, led by health care companies and banks

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are on track for more records Monday as health care companies and banks lead the market higher. Energy companies are plunging as the prices of crude oil and other fuels fall sharply. Nordstrom is tumbling after the New York Post said talks to take the department store company private were stalling. Spain's main stock index is dropping after reports of widespread violence and unrest as after Catalonians voted on an independence referendum.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,526 as of 1:40 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 123 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 22,528. The Nasdaq composite gained 9 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,505. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 11 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 1,502. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell closed at record highs Friday, while the Dow is trading above its record high close set on Sept. 20.

OIL SLICK: Oil prices dropped after oilfield services company Baker Hughes said last Friday that more drilling rigs went into operation last week after two weeks of declines, and Reuters reported that output of OPEC nations grew in September. Both of those reports suggest that oil supplies are rising, which sends prices lower.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.22, or 2.4 per cent , to $50.45 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, shed 90 cents, or 1.6 per cent , to $55.89 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline, heating oil and natural gas prices also sank.

Schlumberger declined 85 cents, or 1.2 per cent , to $68.91 and Halliburton shed 58 cents, or 1.2 per cent , to $68.91. Exxon Mobil gave up 29 cents to $81.69.

LEADERS: Health insurer UnitedHealth picked up $2, or 1 per cent , to $197.85 and genetic testing equipment company Illumina gained $2.49, or 1.3 per cent , to $201.69. Botox maker Allergan climbed $5.66, or 2.8 per cent , to $210.61.

Banks and financial companies also rose. JPMorgan Chase added $1.08, or 1.1 per cent , to $96.59 and lender Capital One Financial advanced $1.29, or 1.5 per cent , to $85.95.

NORDSTROM WOES: Nordstrom slumped following a report that talks to sell the company to a group of investors including the Nordstrom family could fall apart. The New York Post reported that the would-be buyers are having trouble getting enough financing to complete the sale, and that the recent bankruptcy of retailer Toys R Us was making that process harder.

Nordstrom rallied in recent months after it disclosed the talks. On Monday its stock fell $3.28, or 7 per cent , to $43.87. Other retailers also falling on concerns about the value of the companies and their ability to raise money. Rival department stores took steep losses. Macy's retreated $1.23, or 5.6 per cent , to $20.59 and Kohl's slumped $1.47, or 3.2 per cent , to $44.18.

CHANNEL CHANGER: Shares of Disney and cable company Altice both rose after the two sides resolved a dispute that could have resulted in a blackout of Disney channels like ABC and ESPN in the New York area. The two sides differed over how much Altice has to pay to broadcast the channels, a cost that gets passed down to its cable customers.

Altice runs Optimum cable. Altice USA gained 29 cents, or 1.1 per cent , to $27.60 and Disney edged up $1.47, or 1.5 per cent , to $100.04.

CAVITY: Dental products manufacturer Dentsply Sirona plunged after the company said its board replaced the company's chairman, its CEO and its president. The company said the changes are intended to help it "achieve its potential" are not related to any financial issues. The stock dropped $2.98, or 5 per cent , to $56.83.

LAS VEGAS: MGM Resorts stock fell after a man shot and killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 at a concert at MGM's Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. It's one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Police say the shooter was 64-year-old Stephen Paddock and that he shot and killed himself inside the hotel.

MGM Resorts lost $1.58, or 4.8 per cent , to $31.02.

Gun manufacturers traded higher, as they often do following large shootings as investors wonder if the violence will lead to greater gun sales. Sturm, Ruger jumped $2.10, or 4.1 per cent , to $53.80 and American Outdoor Brands, the parent of Smith & Wesson, rose 57 cents, or 3.7 per cent , to $15.82.

EUROPE: The euro declined and Spanish stocks dropped as investors reviewed an independence vote and unrest in Catalonia. Officials in the region, which includes Barcelona and accounts for a large portion of Spain's economy, say an overwhelming majority of voters supported independence from Spain. The central government says the referendum is invalid and illegal. Close to 900 people were injured in confrontations with police who were trying to shut down the voting, although most of the injuries were not serious. More than 30 police officers were also hurt.

The Spanish IBEX index dropped 1.2 per cent .

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.76 yen from 112.51 yen. The euro fell to $1.1738 from $1.1816. That sent most European stock indexes higher, as it makes exports cheaper and boosts overseas company earnings. Germany's DAX advanced 0.6 per cent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.4 per cent . The British FTSE 100 index added 0.9 per cent .

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.34 per cent .

ASIA: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.2 per cent . Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were closed Monday for national holidays.

METALS: Gold lost $9 to $1,275.80 an ounce. Silver fell 2 cents to $16.65 an ounce. Copper remained at $2.96 a pound.

