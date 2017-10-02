Vanuatu island exodus continues even as volcano stabilizes

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The evacuation of a Vanuatu island was continuing on Monday even after scientists said an erupting volcano had stabilized.

A makeshift fleet of vessels ranging from tiny water taxis to large landing craft was moving thousands of people from Ambae island to nearby islands in the Pacific archipelago.

Vanuatu officials last week ordered the complete evacuation of Ambae's 11,000 residents, fearing the Manaro volcano might blow in a major eruption.

New Zealand volcanologist Brad Scott says the volcano has stabilized over the last few days. He says lava is continuing to erupt from Manaro but is no longer interacting with water as it was in the volcano's earlier and more explosive stage.