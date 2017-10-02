Virginia police: Nephew killed 77-year-old man in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police in northern Virginia say a man killed his uncle in his home, fled to Vietnam and took his own life.

Fairfax County police said in a statement Monday that 53-year-old Phuong Thanh Nguyen killed his uncle, 77-year-old Cong Huu Nguyen.

Authorities say Cong Huu Nguyen's body was found April 20 in his home in a retirement community in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Investigators say the Virginia medical examiner determined that he died from upper body trauma and the death was a homicide.

Police reported in July that Phuong Thanh Nguyen, who was a person of interest in Cong Huu Nguyen's slaying, fled to Vietnam the day after the killing and was later found dead, an apparent suicide.