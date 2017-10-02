World leaders urge dialogue to calm tensions over Catalonia

WARSAW, Poland — European and world leaders are urging dialogue between Spain's government and authorities in Catalonia, saying they are worried about the potential for a further escalation of tensions after a violent crackdown by Spanish police during an independence referendum.

With the Catalan parliament expected to declare independence in the next days, leaders stressed that talks are needed urgently.

Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Monday that "the pictures which reached us from Spain yesterday show how important it is to stop the spiraling escalation now."

Spanish riot police smashed their way into polling stations across Catalonia on Sunday trying to derail a referendum that the Spanish government said was illegal. The clashes injured 893 people.