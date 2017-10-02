Yellowstone National Park bison numbers down from last year

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park biologists say bison numbers are down from last year after its largest cull in nearly a decade.

Parks spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in an email that biologists' surveys counted about 4,800 bison that live in the park, 700 less than last year.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2xUNA5e ) state, federal and tribal government agencies are working to lower to the bison population at the park down to 3,000. More 1,200 were killed earlier this year through hunting and ship-to-slaughter operations.

Officials say a population report will be released later than usual because counts were not completed until August. Shafer says a full report should be out in a few days.

___