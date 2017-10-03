10,000 evacuate in Berlin for WWII bomb removal

BERLIN — Some 10,000 people were evacuated from their homes in western Berlin, trains were stopped and a main highway was blocked so specialists could remove a World War II-era bomb discovered during construction work.

Specialists defused the 250-kilogram (550-pound) bomb successfully early Tuesday in the Tempelhof-Schoeneberg district of the German capital. It had been found during construction work near a freight depot and was described by police as a German bomb with a Russian detonator.

Last month, 60,000 people had to evacuate when a bomb was found in the German city in Frankfurt.