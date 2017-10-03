10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. WHAT TRUMP SAID IN PUERTO RICO

The president congratulated hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico for escaping the higher death toll of "a real catastrophe like Katrina" but added "you've thrown our budget a little out of whack."

2. WHAT LAS VEGAS GUNMAN HAD HIDDEN IN HOTEL FOOD CART

Authorities say shooter Stephen Paddock put a camera in a food service cart outside his hotel room to see if anyone was coming to take him into custody.

3. HOW THE SHOOTER UNLEASHED RAPID FIRE

He used "bump stocks," attachments that allow a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic weapon by unleashing an entire large magazine in seconds.

4.ACTS OF HEROISM EMERGE IN STORIES OF MASSACRE'S VICTIMS

A woman recalled how her husband shielded her from gunfire only to die himself on their anniversary. A 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran who served as a sniper in Iraq immediately began tending to the wounded.

5. US ORDERS 15 CUBAN DIPLOMATS TO LEAVE

The United States expelled 15 of Cuba's diplomats to protest its failure to protect Americans from unexplained attacks in Havana, plunging diplomatic ties between the countries to levels unseen in years.

6. WHO IS KEY TO SUPREME COURT OUTCOME ON PARTISAN MAPS

Justice Anthony Kennedy's vote almost certainly controls the outcome of a Supreme Court split on what could be its first ruling on redistricting plans that entrench one party's control of a legislature or congressional delegation can violate the constitutional rights of the other party's voters.

7. BEN & JERRY'S AGREES TO IMPROVE CONDITION FOR FARMWORKERS

The "Milk with Dignity" agreement assures the human rights of the workers at the company's 80 or so Vermont dairy farms, many of which rely on immigrant labour .

8. YAHOO TRIPLES THE IMPACT OF ITS 2013 BREACH

Already the largest data breach in history, the company says it affected all 3 billion of its users, not the 1 billion it revealed late last year.

9. WHY GRAVITATIONAL WAVE RESEARCHERS WON A NOBEL

Three U.S.-based astrophysicists won the Nobel prize in physics for their discovery of gravitational waves, a phenomenon Albert Einstein predicted a century ago in his theory of general relativity.

10. WHO'S BACK IN BASEBALL'S PLAYOFFS