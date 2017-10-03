5 killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Officials in Kazakhstan say five people, including two doctors, have died when a plane carrying them crashed soon after takeoff.
Kazakhstan's Health Ministry said the An-28 plane with a crew of three was flying the doctors from Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, to the southern city of Shymkent on Tuesday. Communications with the plane were lost soon after takeoff and its burning fragments were later found near Almaty.
The ministry said all five people aboard were killed in the crash.
The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.
The An-28 is a Soviet-built short-range turboprop.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
'Beautiful vision:' Halifax Brewery Farmers' Market getting major upgrades
-
Stop 'throwing pork chops to raccoons,' says Dartmouth councillor who wants feeding ban
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'