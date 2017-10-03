Alabama inmate asks high court to keep execution on hold
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama inmate is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to keep his execution on hold.
Lawyers for 56-year-old Jeffery Lynn Borden on Tuesday asked justices to uphold the injunction currently blocking Borden's execution scheduled for Thursday.
Borden has challenged the humanness of Alabama's lethal injection procedure. His lawyers said the state is making a "macabre and cynical attempt" to end that legal challenge by executing him.
Alabama asked the high court to overturn an injunction issued last week by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The state argued justices have allowed other executions to proceed using the same drug combination, and Borden's should go forward as well.
Borden was convicted of killing his estranged wife, Cheryl Borden, and her father, Roland Harris, during a 1993 Christmas Eve gathering.
