Biden to rally support for Jones in Senate race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former
Biden is speaking at a Tuesday rally in Birmingham for Jones.
It's been two decades since a Democrat held an Alabama Senate seat, but some national Democrats see hope. Jones is running against Republican Roy Moore. Moore was twice removed as state chief justice for flouting court orders regarding gay marriage and the Ten Commandments.
Jones is a former U.S. attorney and is best known for prosecuting the Klansmen who bombed a Birmingham church.
A series of national figures have delved into the Alabama race. President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Luther Strange, who lost to Moore. Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon backed Moore.
