Child falls through manhole, yells for 1 hour before found
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 9-year-old western New York girl who broke her ankle after falling through an open manhole into the sewer 12 feet below yelled for help for an hour before a passer-by heard her.
Capt. Daniel O'Leary of the Buffalo Fire Department tells WKBW-TV (http://bit.ly/2fLK3iU) the girl was trapped in a foot of rushing water after falling through the open hole while walking to school in Buffalo around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
He says crews lowered a ladder, and she was able to climb out.
It's unknown why the hole was not covered. A spokesman for the city says crews weren't doing sewer work in the area.
Information from: WKBW-TV, http://www.wkbw.com
