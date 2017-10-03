Country star Jason Aldean cancels tour dates after shooting

Country star Jason Aldean is cancelling three upcoming tour dates after a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas out of respect for the victims and to take time to mourn.

The singer was onstage Sunday when a gunman shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival. Aldean said in a statement Tuesday that this weekend's shows scheduled for Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, California, would be cancelled and he would resume his tour on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.