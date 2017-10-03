News / World

Court asked to restore details of Kim Jong Nam post-mortem

An entrance of the Shah Alam court house is cordoned off as the trial of two women accused of killing North Korean leader's brother is held in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam pleaded not guilty on Monday, the trial's first day, to killing Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13 at a crowded Kuala Lumpur airport terminal. They are accused of wiping VX on Kim's face in an assassination widely thought to have been orchestrated by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia — Prosecutors are asking Malaysia's High Court to restore expunged details in the post-mortem report in the poisoning death of the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader.

The report was presented as evidence Tuesday at the murder trial of the two women accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face in a brazen assassination at Kuala Lumpur's airport.

Prosecutors had initially conceded some sentences in the report's summary and conclusion were not admissible. But prosecutor Wah Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told the court Wednesday his concession was premature.

He said the report is based on interviews with people who will be called to testify as witnesses, therefore the information is not hearsay or prejudicial.

A lawyer for one of the women said the prosecutors' reversal was unacceptable.

